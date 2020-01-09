Data center firm MCF Group Estonia OÜ (MCF) has finalized contracts with construction company AS Merko Ehitus Eesti to build the site in Saue Parish, Harju County.

Construction company AS Merko Ehitus Eesti will build an Estonian data center campus for data center firm MCF Group Estonia OÜ (MCF). The project was first launched in 2015 by Estonian and Finnish investors. This data center campus project which is supported by the Estonian government is expected to have its first phase built by May 2021. The company says the site will be modular with private equipment spaces for specific clients.

A joint project between the Fins and Estonians

The initial contract is worth approximately €9m ($10m) and will cover the initial build of around 130,000 sq ft (12,000 sq m), supporting 6MW. The company plans to expand the facility to about 377,000 sq ft (35,000 sq m).

According to the Estonian PostTimees, the company is expecting to establish the 20MW campus in Saue for a total of around €100m ($111m).

MCF CEO Kurt Evert told about the construction of new data center project, saying,

“However, the financial impact of the project on Estonia is several times greater. Such a data center creates many new opportunities for the Estonian IT and Telco sector in general. This, in turn, strengthens our position in the region and opens up new opportunities for international competition.”

Source: 1