A few days after critical flaws affecting Intel processors revealed, a pair of vulnerabilities known as “Take A Way” affecting AMD processors from 2011 through 2019 are also revealed by Researchers at the Graz University of Technology. According to the paper published by the researchers, they reverse-engineered the L1D cache and discovered the potential attack vectors. Researchers claim that they could take advantage of these vulnerabilities by JavaScript using browsers such as Chrome and Firefox and access the AES encryption keys.

Collide+Probe and Load+Reload attacks

According to the report, two new attack techniques can exploit the flaws. With Collide+Probe, an attacker can monitor a victim’s memory accesses without knowledge of physical addresses or shared memory when time-sharing a logical core. With Load+ Reload, we exploit the way predictor to obtain highly-accurate memory-access traces of victims on the same physical core. While Load+Reload relies on shared memory, it does not invalidate the cache line, allowing stealthier attacks that do not induce any last level-cache evictions.

AMD also replied to claims in a post. AMD stated,

“We are aware of a new white paper that claims potential security exploits in AMD CPUs, whereby a malicious actor could manipulate a cache-related feature to potentially transmit user data in an unintended way. The researchers then pair this data path with known and mitigated software or speculative execution side channel vulnerabilities. AMD believes these are not new speculation-based attacks.”