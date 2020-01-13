Netskope opened a dedicated data center in Johannesburg, South Africa to ensure its real-time security solutions for cloud and web are delivered universally and consistently around the globe.

Netskope’s South African new point of presence is to extend the company’s NewEdge infrastructure. NewEdge is the global security network that enables Netskope’s security cloud to deliver real-time, cloud-native security without the traditional performance vs security trade-off. Netskope’s revenues in South Africa have doubled year-on-year, and the organization is continuing to demonstrate a commitment to the region through the dedicated hiring of industry experts and partnership programs.

One new data center and one appointment

Moreover, the company announced the appointment of Tinus Janse van Rensburg as Regional Sales Manager, who joins Netskope from Cisco where he managed the organization’s African cybersecurity business.

Andre Stewart, Vice President for EMEA and LATAM for Netskope commented,

“With ever increasing data moving to the cloud, security needs to follow that trend. Netskope is committed to best of breed granular, contextual Cloud Security, and the only way to ensure low latency – below 45m/s – worldwide, is to own your infrastructure. NewEdge is about giving the end user the best security without compromise. Our Jo’burg POP means that our South African customers can take advantage of all our security portfolio and benefit from the best end user experience possible.

“Netskope has long term plans for the region which is why we are happy to invest in the best infrastructure but also the best people. I am delighted to have Tinus join our team and the plan is to hire great talent to best serve our customers in the region,” he added.

Grant Reynolds, Regional Sales Manager for Africa continued, “This is great news for our customers and partners in Africa, who are already benefiting from our Next Generation Secure Web Gateway which decodes the latest cloud services and web traffic to deliver comprehensive visibility, prevent advanced threats, protect data, and simplify security operations.”

