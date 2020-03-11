Actis, one of the largest real estate and power generation investors in Africa, announced the establishment of a US$250 million pan-African data center platform. As a part of these investments, Actis acquired a majority stake in Nigeria’s provider of data center collocation and cloud services, Rack Centre.

Rack Centre has a certified Tier III data center in Lagos, which serves in West Africa hosting over 80 international, regional and local clients. With this investment, Rack Centre will double the existing modular capacity and develop a traditional-build scale data center on the same premises.

David Morley, Head of Real Estate at Actis, said:

“We have been tracking the data center market in Africa closely, building relationships with key operators and customers. Africa is at an inflection point and we expect to see an explosion in growth of demand for hosting capacity in independently owned data centers across the continent. We are excited about this new partnership with Rack Centre and its promoter Jagal Investments. Together they have built a strong business of international repute, hosting a compelling mix of customers ranging from leading Nigerian corporates to global cloud majors.”

Ayotunde Coker, Managing Director of Rack Centre talked about the investment, saying,

“It has been a great honour to lead the growth of Rack Centre to become one of the most respected carrier neutral data centre brands in West Africa. Rack Centre is now at a key juncture and my team and I are excited with being part of the future growth. With over 750kW of installed capacity, it is now doubling capacity to 1.5MW of IT power at the currently location on a trajectory to 10MW.”