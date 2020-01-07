Amazon pays $73 million for more data center land in Data Center Alley in Loudoun County, Northern Virginia.

Amazon has bought a 4,360,000 sq ft (405,000 sq m) location in the Virginian town of Chantilly along Willard Road for $73 million despite the value of the land is just $3.4million. The empty site was previously owned by local landlord firm Homer and Martha Gudelsky Family Foundation. The H&M family foundation has been planning to turn the site over to data center operators since at least August.

Data Center Alley of Ausburn

Before this buying, Amazon bought a 2,500,000 sq ft (230,000 sq m) site near Chantilly for $53 million and two other plots amounting to 4,000,000 sq ft (364,000 sq m) for $118 million. The Commonwealth of Virginia is the world’s largest data center hub. Virginia is the home to Ausburn and known as Data Center Alley.

Ashburn’s Data Center Alley is the top data center market in North America. There are several market tax breaks and exemptions that have been given to companies settling down there to encourage Virginia’s flourishing data center market.

