AMD is pushing forward its high-core-count server-focused processors which are placed under the subbrand EPYC. The EPYC CPUs deliver AMD’s latest technologies with the highest core counts, aiming at data centers. Lisa Su, CEO of AMD has shared some of the details and her thoughts of the upcoming EPYC processor lines that are codenamed Genoa and Bergamo on an earnings call.

First samples are ready

Some of the details of those CPUs were already announced at the end of 2021. In the earnings call, Lisa Su was very confident about the upcoming server and cloud-focused CPUs. She also stated that the company has begun sampling the Genoa products with its customers. Lisa Su, CEO of AMD said;

« Customer excitement for Genoa is extremely high as it extends our performance leadership across a broad range of workloads. We are sampling Genoa processors to customers now and are on track to launch later this year with Bergamo shipments planned to follow in the first half of 2023 »

AMD EPYC Genoa CPUs will deliver up to 96 cores based on the Zen 4 architecture. They will support DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 standards and additional I/O technologies. According to Lisa Su, density and power efficiency will double, performance will go up by 20% compared to current generation EPYC processors. Those will be manufactured with TSMC’s 5-nanometer process. Genoa CPUs will be available at the end of 2022.

AMD EPYC Bergamo CPUs will have up to 128 cores based on modified Zen 4 architecture, Zen 4c. This chip will focus on cloud applications with maximized thread density. Lisa Su stated that those chips will be delivering breakthrough performance and power efficiency.

