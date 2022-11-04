AMD has officially introduced its latest generation consumer-grade graphics cards, named Radeon RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT.

Those cards are based on RDNA 3 architecture and embrace chiplet design philosophy, which is one of the key reasons behind Ryzen’s success.

RDNA 3-based Radeon GPUs are very competitively priced; RX 7900 XTX is $999 and RX 7900 is $899; will be available on 13th December.

It’s been more than a month since Nvidia announced its RTX 4000 series graphics cards. The announcement brought many controversies, especially in the pricing of the cards, and the naming of the RTX 4080 12 GB product, which should actually be RTX 4070, and Nvidia is changing it soon. While Nvidia has already brought an enormous amount of performance uplift compared to the last generation RTX 3000 series cards, tech enthusiasts were waiting for the RDNA 3-based AMD Radeon GPUs to conclude. And now, we have the official details of AMD RX 7900 XTS and RX 7900 XT graphics cards.

Chipset design lands on AMD GPUs

One of the key reasons for AMD’s success with Ryzen and EPYC CPUs was the chiplet design. This design philosophy enables AMD to use the same chip design in many different products; just changing the number of the chiplets makes the difference. This approach helps AMD reduce the cost by a lot as well. Now, with the Radeon RX 7000 series, AMD introduces the chiplet design into the GPU industry.

The new GPUs are based on RDNA 3 architecture with chiplet design and manufactured with TSMC’s 5-nanometer technology. According to AMD, it can deliver up to 54% more performance per watt compared to RDNA 2 GPUs.

Again, according to AMD’s claims, this new architecture enables delivering up to 2.7X more AI performance and 1.8X more ray tracing performance, compared to RDNA 2 cards. While the ray tracing performance improvement looks promising, in the last generation AMD fell way behind Nvidia; those improvements are most likely not enough to beat Nvidia in RT.

AMD Radeon RX 7000 series delivers DisplayPort 2.1 ports as well, which Nvidia did not with RTX 4000 series. DisplayPort 2.1 currently is just a future-proof display output, that can deliver 4K at a whopping 480 Hz frequency. Radeon RX 7000 GPUs also receive the AV1 encoder for higher-quality video streaming through lower bandwidth, without giving up any performance on the table.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX is the current flagship GPU of AMD. It uses Navi 31 XTX GPU that has 12,288 stream processors and 192 MB Infinity Cache, providing a 384-bit bus in a 308 mm2 GPU die. To compare it with the last generation, Navi 21 XTX could deliver 5,120 cores with 128 MB Infinity cache in a 520 mm2 GPU die.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX clock speeds and VRAM

The clock speed of the GPU is focused on the 2.3 GHz mark, however, it can go up to 2.5 GHz. Navi 31 houses a total of 58 billion transistors and can deliver up to 61 TFLOPs of performance. It is also packed with 24 GB of GDDR6 memory, clocked at 20 Gbps. AMD says the performance of RX 7900 XTX can go up to 1.7X of RX 6950 XT in rasterization, and 1.6X in ray tracing.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX power draw

Despite the huge performance claims, RX 7900 XTX’s TDP sits at just 355 watts and uses double traditional 8-pin PCIe power connections.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX pricing

AMD Radeon RTX 7900 XTX will be available on 13th December for $999, making it $700 cheaper than Nvidia’s flagship RTX 4090.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT offers a bit lower specs compared to RX 7900 XTX but still delivers a huge generational bump compared to the RDNA 2 cards. It has 10,752 stream processors and 80 MB of Infinity cache.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT clock speeds and VRAM

Navi 31 XT is clocked at 2.0 GHz and can boost to 2.2 GHz. Its performance is rated at 52 TFLOPs. It comes with 20 GB of GDDR6 memory, is placed on top of a 320-bit bus, and is clocked at 20 Gbps.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT power draw

Radeon RX 7900 XT’s TDP is 300 watts and it also comes with double 8-pin PCIe power connectors.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT pricing

AMD Radeon RTX 7900 XT will be available on 13th December for $899.