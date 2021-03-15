AMD announced the new AMD EPYC 7003 Series CPUs at a digital event. The new series include the AMD EPYC 7763, the world’s highest-performing server processor. EPYC 7003 Series Processors have up to Zen 3 cores per processor and also include new levels of per-core cache memory. The new CPUs are available immediately and offer PCIe 4 connectivity.

3rd Gen EPYC

The new processors also offer modern security features through AMD Infinity Guard, which supports a new feature, Secure Encrypted Virtualization-Secure Nested Paging, or SEV-SNP for short. It expands SEV features on processors by adding strong memory integrity protection capabilities to help prevent malicious hypervisor-based attacks by creating an isolated execution environment.

For HPC customers that demand the most throughput computing capabilities to do more simulations in a given time period, or use bigger data sets or more complex models, AMD EPYC 7003 Series processors enable faster time to discovery with more I/O5 and memory throughput, and powerful “Zen 3” cores that deliver up to twice the performance for HPC workloads compared to the competition.

For cloud providers who need compute density and security capabilities, AMD EPYC 7003 Series processors offer the highest core density, advanced security features and up to twice the integer performance compared to the competition.

For the enterprise , where performance and time to value are critical to support the new “work from anywhere” environment , AMD EPYC 7003 Series processors help improve efficiency, and deliver value and performance. The new processors increase transactional database processing by up to 19%, improve Hadoop big data analytic sorts by up to 60% with 61% better price to performance than the competition, and offer superior performance for flexible Hyperconverged Infrastructure, all of which help CIOs turn data into actionable insights faster.

Forrest Norrod, senior vice president and general manager, Data Center and Embedded Solutions Business Group, AMD, said,

“With the launch of our 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors, we are incredibly excited to deliver the fastest server CPU in the world. These processors extend our data center leadership and help customers solve today’s most complex IT challenges, while substantially growing our ecosystem. We not only double the performance over the competition in HPC, cloud and enterprise workloads with our newest server CPUs, but together with the AMD Instinct GPUs, we are breaking the exascale barrier in supercomputing and helping to tackle problems that have previously been beyond humanity’s reach.”

