Ryzen Embedded V3000 Series processors offer up to 124% greater CPU performance, 50% improved memory transfer rate, 2X CPU core count, and improved I/O connectivity.

The new processors aim to address the growing demands of cloud storage , data center network routing, switching, and firewall security features.

AMD Ryzen Embedded V3000 processors are focusing on creating a balance of performance and power efficiency with a compact design.

AMD announced the launch of Ryzen Embedded V3000 Series processors. AMD’s new processors are adding the Zen 3 core to the V-Series portfolio to deliver reliable, scalable processing performance for a wide range of storage and networking system applications. According to the AMD’s announcement Ryzen Embedded V3000 Series processors offer up to 124% greater CPU performance, 50% improved memory transfer rate, 2X CPU core count, and improved I/O connectivity.

Better performance and power efficiency

AMD Ryzen Embedded V3000, now shipping to leading embedded ODM and OEMs, aims to address the growing demands of cloud storage, data center network routing, switching, and firewall security features. The new processors are capable of powering a variety of use cases from virtual hyper-converged infrastructure to advanced systems at the edge. Some of the key benefits of the new processor family are:

Linux OS support with upstreamed Ubuntu and Yocto drivers

Planned product availability for up to 10 years, providing customers with a long-lifecycle support roadmap

Available security capabilities include AMD Memory Guard for defending against unauthorized memory access, and AMD Platform Secure Boot to mitigate firmware advanced persistent threats

AMD’s new processors are available in four, six, and eight-core options with low thermal design power profiles ranging from 10W to 50W for storage and networking systems. AMD Ryzen Embedded V3000 processors are focusing on creating a balance of performance and power efficiency with a compact design. The new processor family also allows system designers to use a single board design for a wide range of system configurations, with ball grid array packaging and low thermal dissipation. Rajneesh Gaur, corporate vice president and general manager of Embedded Solutions Group at AMD said,

« We designed AMD Ryzen Embedded V3000 processors for customers seeking a balance of high-performance and power-efficiency for a wide range of applications in a compact BGA package. AMD Ryzen Embedded V3000 processors deliver a robust suite of features with advanced benefits required for superior workload performance in enterprise and cloud storage and networking products. »