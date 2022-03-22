AMD announced that the world’s first data center CPU using 3D die stacking, the 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors with AMD 3D V-Cache technology, formerly known as “Milan-X” is now generally available. The new family uses Zen 3 core architecture, which expands the 3rd Gen EPYC CPU family and can deliver up to 66 percent performance increase.

3rd Gen AMD EPYC

AMD’s new processor family comes with the industry’s largest L3 cache that delivers the same socket, software compatibility, and security features as 3rd Gen EPYC CPUs. The family offers high performance for technical computing workloads including, computational fluid dynamics, finite element analysis, electronic design automation, and structural analysis. 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors with AMD 3D V-Cache technology deliver faster time-to-results on targeted workloads, such as:

EDA: The 16-core, AMD EPYC 7373X CPU can deliver up to 66 percent faster simulations on Synopsys VCS, when compared to the EPYC 73F3 CPU.

FEA: The 64-core, AMD EPYC 7773X processor can deliver, on average, 44 percent more performance on Altair Radioss® simulation applications compared to the competition’s top of stack processor.

CFD: The 32-core AMD EPYC 7573X processor can solve an average of 88 percent more CFD problems per day than a comparable competitive 32-core count processor, while running Ansys CFX.

Dan McNamara, senior vice president and general manager of Server Business Unit at AMD said,

« Building upon our momentum in the data center as well as our history of industry-firsts, 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors with AMD 3D V-Cache technology showcase our leadership design and packaging technology enabling us to offer the industry’s first workload-tailored server processor with 3D die stacking technology. Our latest processors with AMD 3D V-Cache technology provide breakthrough performance for mission-critical technical computing workloads leading to better designed products and faster time to market. »