AMD has finally launched its long-awaited enterprise CPU lineup, EPYC Genoa. In February this year, Lisa Su, CEO of AMD said that she is very confident about these CPUs, here we have them now. Based on the Zen 4 chiplet architecture, new EPYC CPUs offer a lot of performance and core density.

Up to 96 cores

Genoa CPUs are manufactured with TSMC’s 5-nanometer process with FinFET technology, delivering a 14% increase in instructions per cycle (IPC). Genoa products can contain up to 12 CCDs (Complex Core Die) with 32 MB L3 cache, containing 8 cores each, reaching up to 96 cores, 192 threads, and 382 MB of L3 cache in the flagship model, EPYC 9654. Together with the improved IPC, it delivers a massive amount of computing power packed in a single socket.

Speaking of sockets, Genoa series CPUs use the SP5 platform with a brand-new socket that has more than 6,000 pins. The socket area is now much bigger than Zen 3-based EPYC models; reaching 6,080 mm2 up from 4,410 mm2.

12 TB of DDR5 RAM on a single system

New genoa CPUs include the latest instruction sets like AVX-512, VNNU, and BFLOAT16. They support up to 12 x DDR5 RAM channels with 2 DIMMs per channel, enabling squeezing a total of 12 TB of DDR5 5200 Mbps RAMs into the system.

The CPUs will go up to 360 watts of default TDP, which is much more than the last generation units that reach only 280 watts. However, the increase in the core count alongside the improvement in the IPC makes them a more viable option as expected. In most benchmarks, the flagship Genoa, EPYC 9654 with 96 cores can deliver more than double the performance of flagship Milan, EPYC 7763 with 64 cores.

The cloud-focused Bergamo and technical computing-focused Genoa-X will also be available in the first half of next year while the “Intelligent Edge / Telco” CPU series Siena will be available in the second half.