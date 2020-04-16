AMD‘s new processors combine the balanced and efficient AMD Infinity architecture with higher speed “Zen 2” cores for optimal performance on the database, commercial high-performance computing (HPC) and hyper-converged infrastructure workloads. The three new processors are AMD EPYC 7F32 (8 cores), EPYC 7F52 (16 cores) and EPYC 7F72 (24 cores). According to the AMD’s statement, the AMD EPYC 7Fx2 processors provide up to 17% higher SQL Server performance, hyper-converged infrastructure with up to 47% higher VMmark 3.1 score compared to the competition for a new world record, and commercial high-performance computing (HPC) with up to 94% higher per core computational fluid dynamics individual application performance4 compared to the competition.

Infinity architecture with Zen 2 cores

The news processors’ performance comes from a balanced architecture that combines high-performance “Zen 2” cores, innovations in system design like PCIe 4 and DDR4-3200 memory, and the AMD Infinity architecture. Dan McNamara, senior vice president and general manager, server business unit, AMD said,

“AMD EPYC continues to redefine the modern data center, and with the addition of three powerful new processors, we are enabling our customers to unlock even better outcomes at the heart of the enterprise market. With our trusted partners, together we are pushing the limits of per-core performance and value in hyper-converged infrastructure, commercial HPC and relational database workloads.”