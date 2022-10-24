AMD is about to introduce its new server processor lineup based on Zen 4 architecture under the EPYC umbrella.

The company and the CEO have already shared some information about Genoa and Bergamo codenamed CPUs during this year.

Zen 4 is already on the market

Zen 4 CPUs are already on the market; AMD first launched its consumer-grade Zen 4 products, Ryzen 7000 CPUs, before the enterprise models. While AMD could deliver a big efficiency uplift compared to Zen 3-based models, the company has decided to push it to its limits since there is big competition between AMD and Intel in consumer products.

In consumer-grade CPUs, power draw is often disregarded. For the sake of the extra compute power, Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 CPUs draw more power than their predecessors even though they were manufactured with TSMC’s 5-nanometer technology instead of 7.

Efficiency before performance

However, in the EPYC series, the “pushing to the limits” strategy will most likely not happen. For data centers, power draw and efficiency are very important metrics in CPUs. And AMD already has a huge core count advantage compared to Intel’s products.

AMD has already given some insights about upcoming server-focused CPUs; two of them are codenamed Genoa and Bergamo. While Genoa is expected to be a traditional server CPU, Bergamo will be based on “Zen 4c” architecture, which is said to be extra efficient in cloud applications.

AMD has named this introduction event “together we advance_data centers” and set it for November 10th, at 10:00 AM Pacific Time.