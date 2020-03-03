Ampere launches the new CPU named Altra that delivers high performance, security isolation, scalability, and power efficiency.

Ampere announced today that it has begun shipping the Ampere Altra processor, the industry’s first 80-core server CPU and the first cloud-native CPU for modern cloud and edge computing data centers. The company already announced that they were working on an Arm server processor. Ampere Altra is the company’s next-generation cloud-focused product. The processor delivers 80 cores up to 210 W for rapidly growing use cases such as data analytics, artificial intelligence, database, storage, telco stacks, edge computing, web hosting, and cloud-native applications.

Industry’s first 80-core, cloud-native microprocessor

Renee James, Ampere Founder and CEO said,

“Ampere Altra is the first of the next generation of server microprocessors that are designed for the workloads of today in the cloud and on the edge. The Ampere Altra is delivering breakthrough performance with the industry’s first 80-core, cloud-native microprocessor. Since our founding two years ago, Ampere’s highly experienced team has focused on developing products that bring significant and unique innovations to cloud customers. Our team’s attention is on solving customers’ needs and ensuring execution that delivers an annual cadence of new capabilities to the market. It is an exciting time for our young company as we work diligently to invent the future of the server CPU business.”

Ampere Altra features:

• Up to 80 single-threaded cores in a 1P and 160 cores in a 2P platform

• 7nm process technology

• 8 channels of DDR4-3200 at 2 DPC, supporting up to 4 TB memory per socket

• 128 PCIe Gen4 lanes in 1P and 192 PCIe Gen4 lanes in 2P platforms

• CCIX for coherent accelerator attach

• Two 128 bit SIMD units

• AI inference acceleration using int8 and fp16 instructions

• Server class RAS

• Arm v8.2+, SBSA Level 4