Asperitas and Shell will launch Shell Immersion Cooling Fluid S5 X at the Open Compute Project (OCP) Global Summit in San Jose, USA, 4–5 March 2020.

Asperitas and Shell‘s new fluid is a result of two companies’ strategic fluid development partnership and long-standing research and development relationship that aims to reduce data center energy consumption. Shell Immersion Cooling Fluid S5 X is a synthetic, single-phase immersion cooling fluid made from gas using Shell’s gas-to-liquids technology. Shell Immersion Cooling Fluid S5 X is optimized for Asperitas’ natural-convection-driven immersion cooling solutions but can also be used in the pump/forced circulation systems of other providers.

Reduced carbon dioxide emissions and energy consumption

Shell Immersion Cooling Fluid S5 X is designed to reduce energy costs and emissions through its high cooling efficiency, excellent flow behavior as well as thermodynamic properties, and it is available across the immersion-cooling market. Eduardo de Azevedo, Shell product application specialist for immersion cooling fluids said,

“We are excited to bring this new product to the market. Our immersion cooling fluid can help to cut data center energy consumption and reduce carbon dioxide emissions. Gas-to-liquids technology is a sustainable alternative for the immersion cooling industry.”

Rolf Brink, Asperitas CEO said,

“Shell is our trusted partner for developing the immersion cooling fluid, a preferred partner for deployments and quality monitoring. With their decades of experience, there is a tremendous amount of value for our customers and strategic partners we can offer together.”