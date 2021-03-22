Atos has delivered its Atos Quantum Learning Machine (Atos QLM) to the Leibniz Supercomputing Centre (LRZ), of the Bavarian Academy of Sciences and Humanities. The LRZ is among the first computing centers worldwide to focus on the integration of quantum computing in an HPC environment with its Quantum Integration Centre.

Digitalization in science

The Atos QLM is installed in the recently opened LRZ Quantum Integration Centre (QIC), Bavaria’s preeminent computing facility. The center was designed to bring practical quantum applications to the scientific community by advancing the convergence of quantum computing and supercomputing.

Prof. Dieter Kranzlmüller, Chairman of the Leibniz Supercomputing Centre, said,

“At the LRZ, we are a partner for digitalization in science. We are expanding our portfolio by integrating services for quantum computing. This way we enable world-class researchers to find new approaches to solving grand-challenge scientific problems. However, we are only at the beginning with this technology. At the LRZ Quantum Integration Centre, scientists will be able to learn how to use it and prepare themselves for the future of quantum computing. The collaboration with Atos and the use of the Atos Quantum Learning Machine are an essential building block in our Quantum Computing strategy.”

The hybrid quantum-HPC approach shows significant promises in effectively using today’s classical computers to harness the power of near-term quantum applications. Leveraging both the Atos QLM and its collaboration with key players like Atos, the Finnish-German startup IQM and other partners, LRZ will be able to make quantum technologies available to more users.

