Arm-based servers provider, Bamboo Systems announced the B1000N Series servers based on Bamboo PANDA. Bamboo Systems’ patent-pending Parallel Arm Node Designed Architecture (PANDA) is a new approach to server design, which is crafted to meet the demands of both modern software structures and the challenge of energy-hogging data centers. Servers using this new design use embedded systems methodologies designed to run modern microservices-based workloads. It also consumes minimal energy and delivers industry-leading density for high throughput computing.

Parallel Arm Node Designed Architecture

PANDA-based systems utilize Arm processors and deliver individually balanced servers. Thus, each B1000N system can be configured with either one or two blades in 1U, with each blade containing four compute nodes and a non-blocking embedded L3 switch exposing dual 40Gb QSFP uplink ports. Bamboo servers also include a web-based interface, the intuitive Pandamonium Management Software. It is based on Bamboo’s REST API for integration with orchestration platforms. Pandamonium provides control over system configuration, status updates of components, and the ability to power off individual compute nodes. B1000N Series benefits include:

Typical savings of 50% of acquisition cost as compared to equivalently configured x86 systems

Up to 75% less energy consumption

Up to 80% less rack space used

Directly attached NVMe flash storage to every application processor to reduce the need for large amounts of DRAM or network bandwidth, delivering high performance throughput to large locally cached datasets

Integrated NIC with hardware encryption/decryption and compression/decompression offloading work from the application processor​

Dedicated network resources for each node

Significantly reduced external switch and cable management​ costs

Balanced system resources deliver the computing infrastructure for high-throughput and modern microservices-based software designs