Asia-based, carrier-neutral data center company BDx expands into northern mainland China with a new data center.

Big Data Exchange (BDx) announced that they will start building a new data center in Nanjing, China this week. This project is a part of the master development plan. According to the announcement, BDx plans to open the new data center in June 2020. With the Nanjing data center, there will be eight BD’x data centers in cities across two continents, including Nanjing, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Singapore, and London.

Strategically located

The Nanjing data center will connect to the BDx Global Operating Platform (BGOP). The BDx Single Pane portal allows a customer in Nanjing interconnecting across the BDx cluster to public clouds and third-party data centers with one click. The company is targeting local organizations, Chinese OTTs and overseas companies looking to house their IT infrastructures in China with 3,800 racks. It allows Chinese OTTs to colocate in Nanjing to access overseas eyeballs from wherever BDx has a data center or a PoP (Point of Presence).

“Our new Nanjing data center is strategically located in the geographic center of the newly defined Yangtze River Delta, China’s richest region and the country’s biggest import and export base. Its location and connectivity help BDx form a network hub designed to meet rising internet and cloud exchange demands from international and domestic customers,”

said Bill Gao, Executive Vice President & CEO for BDx China.

“We are pleased to present this latest addition to the growing global BDx platform,” said David Kim, Executive Vice President & Head of Global Operations for BDx.

“This Tier 3, purpose-built facility features a state-of-the-art network, power and environmental infrastructure, and security systems. It will be managed by our global service operations center and customer success teams and follows the highest standards of reliability, security, and redundancy,”

he added.