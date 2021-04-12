CAE, a software and data-driven physical commodity trader for semiconductor capital equipment and commodities, announces record unaudited financial growth for the first quarter of 2021. CAE reports total year-over-year revenue growth of 71% in Q1, with each month in Q1 growing faster than the last, culminating in March growing over 150% when compared to March 2020, as the Austin-based company continues to scale up to meet the semiconductor industry’s growing demands.

Thousands of clients to increase production

As use cases for semiconductors increase with chips proliferating into everyday technology, integrated circuits have become a critical component to modern-day society. CAE is continuing to support technological development throughout the world by adding new facilities in Europe, including Belarus and Hungary, and the Asia-Pacific region, including Japan, Taiwan, China, Korea, Singapore, India and Australia. CAE will continue to increase globally by providing on-the-ground support in every country with a fabrication plant. Additionally, CAE is rapidly scaling its platform reach, adding over 1,000 new assets and points-of-demand per day on average. CAE’s efficiency has allowed thousands of clients to increase production and enable suppliers to effectively sell excess assets and inventory.

Ryan Jacob, Chief Executive Officer of CAE said,

“Over four decades ago, CAE created a solution amid the standardization in the semiconductor industry. Today, CAE is the most relevant solution for trading semiconductor capital equipment and commodities because of our proprietary software, industry-leading supply and demand catalog, and world-class due diligence and logistics support. We provide a confidential source for buying and selling semiconductor production equipment and commodities. CAE’s introduction into the marketplace has created a safe space for manufacturers to trade equipment without their competitors having an implication into their day-to-day business. We continue to provide a clear and comprehensive view into the market and thorough due diligence processes to ensure each transaction is completed safely and rapidly. Our 6,000 existing customers, and the hundreds of new customers we welcome annually, count on us to make the market safe and rapid, and provide them a comprehensive view into each of the assets on our platform. Our growth is driven by their success and the hard work of CAE’s professionals globally.”

CAE’s vast history provides the company with a relevant view into buyer demand and seller assets. CAE’s internally developed, proprietary technology creates a transactionally validated solution for end-to-end sourcing, due diligence, purchasing and logistics management

See more Hardware News