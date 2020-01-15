CenturyLink has connected maincubes FRA01 data center in the Rhine-Main area to its international backbone.

CenturyLink that provides hybrid networking, cloud and security solution has connected maincubes FRA01 data center in the Rhine-Main area. It enables CenturyLink’s connectivity options and services in the maincubes FRA01 Datacenter. With this partnership, Maincubes’ customers can access to CenturyLink’s 450,000 route miles of the global enterprise network. It means flexible connectivity options for the customers.

Collocating in the maincubes FRA01 data center

“The maincubes data center is an extremely valuable Point-of-Presence for us in the Frankfurt metropolitan region. The equipment is state-of-the-art and the security and compliance concepts meet the highest standards. Next to that, the location in the immediate vicinity of the central German Internet node, DE-CIX, is naturally ideal for us as a carrier,”

said Ralf Straßberger, Managing Director Germany at CenturyLink. “Since its commissioning in October 2017, the maincubes data center has developed excellently and has been able to attract a very interesting customer mix. We are very much looking forward to expanding our business together in the long term,” he added.

Oliver Menzel, CEO of maincubes, talked about the partnership, saying,

“Fast, powerful and reliable networks are essential for successful digitization. We are very pleased that CenturyLink, as a global carrier, has chosen our data center for its new Point-of-Presence. While our data center infrastructure ‘Made in Germany’ offers a 100% uptime guarantee, our customers benefit from high bandwidth and a wide range of services thanks to the connection to CenturyLink’s international backbone.”

CenturyLink customers’ can collocate in the maincubes FRA01 data center to connect their systems in a dynamic and secure way. The data center has bandwidths of up to several 100 Gbps. Moreover, CenturyLink provides customers many attractive value-added services such as security services, content delivery services, unified communication, and collaboration services, hybrid IT cloud services, managed IT services.

