Chatsworth Products (CPI) introduced ZetaFrame Cabinet, a highly engineered data center cabinet solution that delivers quick turn built-to-order configurability, industry-leading load capacity and scalability, suited for a wide variety of infrastructure applications.

Ready for deployment

CPI combined its 30 years of data center infrastructure expertise into a single cabinet platform to simplify selection. The new ZetaFrame Cabinet from CPI provides configurability and customization. Power, electronic access control and cable management accessories are all factory-installed.

Ted Behrens, Executive Vice President of Global Engineering, Product Management & Marketing, said,

“The introduction of ZetaFrame is the culmination of CPI’s 30-year history delivering highly engineered cabinet platforms that provide broad customization capabilities in a rapid build-to-order manufacturing model, which in turn optimizes our customers’ IT infrastructure deployments.”

Fast selection and customization, future-proof capacity, integrated power and airflow management, integrated bonding, enhanced cable management are some of the features and benefits of ZetaFrame Cabinet.

