Chenbro introduced the RB13804, a 1U rackmount server barebone designed for mission-critical, storage-focused applications. The RB13804 is pre-integrated with an Intel Server Board S2600WFTR that supports up to two second Generation Intel Xeon Scalable ‘Cascade Lake’ Processors, allowing cost and build flexibility in deployment. The RB13804 has powerful computing capability combined with flexible storage, add-in card, and fan configurations to meet business IT, data center, and cloud applications.

Features & Benefits

Supports Intel S2600WF motherboard

Supports 4-bay 3.5” drive cage (tri-mode)

Supports 2 x FHHL PCIe card

Tool-less 3.5″ HDD tray

Tool-less top cover

Optional 2-bay 2.5” internal drive and 1-slim ODD bay for maximum configuration flexibility

Optimizes thermal performance by 6 x 4056 mm easy-swap cooling fan

Supports 1+1 CRPS (80+ Platinum)

1U rackmount server backbone the Chenbro RB13804The RB13804 is an easy-to-use barebones server solution that pre-integrates a 2-socket Intel Server Board to ensure a flexible, scalable design with mission-critical reliability. It enables universal drive bays that can switch between SAS, SATA and NVMe storage types, allowing a single server to upgrade according to the growing needs of the business. As with other Chenbro chassis, the RB13804 barebone allows branding customization. The server case can be modified to meet a customer’s needs.