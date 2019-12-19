Cisco has announced that it is acquiring field-programmable gate array (FPGA) technology designer Exablaze for an undisclosed amount.

Cisco has announced its intent to Exablaze, a privately held, Australia-based designer and manufacturer of advanced network devices aimed at reducing latency and improving network performance. Cisco has also announced that integrating Exablaze’s innovative products and technology will give its customers the latest field-programmable gate array (FPGA) technology providing them with the flexibility and programmability they require.

Cutting-edge low-latency networking

Exablaze has published a blog post:

“Today marks the start of an exciting new chapter in the Exablaze story. I’m pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with Cisco Systems for Exablaze to be wholly acquired. Naturally we are very flattered that an organization of Cisco’s size and calibre would show interest in us, let alone seek to acquire us, and we are very excited by the opportunities that lie ahead.” “The acquisition will bring together Cisco’s global reach, extensive sales and support teams, and broad technology and manufacturing base, with Exablaze’s cutting-edge low-latency networking, layer 1 switching, timing and time synchronization technologies, and low-latency FPGA expertise. Once the transaction is finalized, our goal will be to optimally combine the strengths of both organizations. Together with Cisco we will be investing a great deal of thought and deliberation into how we go about the merger process, keeping in mind the close business relationships that we’ve grown over the years, as well as the unique attributes of our agile and fast-moving industry.”

Source: 1 2