CoolIT Systems appointed Steve Walton as the new Chief Executive Officer. With over 20 years of international experience scaling technology companies, streamlining their operations, and increasing global and regional market share, Steve is a natural fit for CoolIT Systems and their next stage of growth. Before joining CoolIT Systems, Steve led AC Photonics through significant growth while also introducing solutions to increase operational efficiency and exceeding the corporation’s financial objectives.

Board of Directors Chair, Dean Prodan said,

“We are thrilled to welcome Steve Walton to the CoolIT team. Steve’s experience as a strategy-driven, results-oriented leader will allow CoolIT to continue scaling quickly while delivering the best quality products to a constantly evolving market.”

CoolIT Systems CEO Steve Walton said,

“Joining CoolIT at this stage of the company’s growth was an easy decision for me. CoolIT is already trusted by the industry’s largest players and I will be investing in increasing our expertise and further strengthening these relationships.”