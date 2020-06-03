CoreSite announced the completion of its CH2 data center which is Phase 1 of its new ground-up data center development in Chicago. CoreSite has completed Phase 1, representing 56,000 square feet and six megawatts of capacity. The CH2 data center will have a 169,000 square foot facility with a total of 18 megawatts of capacity. CoreSite organizes a virtual open house to highlight CH2, the first purpose-built data center on June 10.

Easy interconnection

CoreSite’s Chicago campus is designed to support the digital transformation and hybrid and multi-cloud demands of businesses and also to meet the needs of increasing data environments, high-performance, growing interoperability.

Brian Warren, CoreSite’s Senior Vice President of Development and Product Engineering, said,

“We designed CH2 to offer a new choice in downtown Chicago for high density, easy interconnection access, and sustainably focused operations, in a highly interconnected campus to appeal to those customers who require high performance and low latency at the edge. We believe this new facility will meet our customers’ requirements, providing core retail colocation and scale solutions for high density applications with the extensive connectivity options of a multi-cloud and carrier ecosystem.”

Features of CH2

Optimized connectivity access, three separate diverse fiber entry routes into the new data center

High-count diverse dark fiber connecting CH2 to CoreSite’s CH1 data center, one of the top interconnected Chicago data centers, which recently added a Tier 1 cloud provider native cloud onramp

Designed for high resiliency, with all systems concurrently maintainable with diverse power delivery paths to the customer during maintenance activities

Sustainability focused cooling system utilizes economization greater than 60% of the year and achieved Energy Star recognition

Future tax Incentives, in progress with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity