Designer and manufacturer of rugged computer and electronic hardware, Crystal Group, announced the new family of next-gen Crystal Group FORCETM PCIe Gen4-enabled rugged servers. The FG2 servers deliver ultra-low latency and parallel processing to maximize the real-time speed and accuracy of demanding computational workloads.

64 lanes of PCIe Gen4 per CPU

With 64 lanes of PCIe Gen4 per CPU, the 3rd gen Intel Ice Lake Xeon Scalable processors provide built-in artificial intelligence acceleration with Intel Deep Learning Boost, allowing the FG2 motherboards to support either single or dual-socket P+ CPUs. The new architecture increases both the system’s core-per-watt capability and memory bandwidth with up to eight 3200MHz DDR4 channels.

Crystal Servers’ new FG2 family also includes two new GPU-ready servers designed to enable AI and machine learning. The two variants, a 2U equipped with four NVIDIA Tensor Core T4s and a 3U with two NVIDIA Tensor Core A100 GPUs, provide options to right-size the hardware to a customer’s specific AI/ML application. Jim Shaw, Executive Vice President of Engineering, Crystal Group, said,

“By combining PCIe Gen4-equipped motherboards with multiple NVIDIA GPUs in a single server, these GPU-ready servers elevate the real-time capabilities and accuracy of edge AI/ML. What’s more, their unique chassis designs address the significant heat and thermal challenges generated from housing this much compute power in a single unit. Crystal Group invented the first rugged server designed specifically to meet the harsh demands of forward-deployed, austere environments in 2006. As the needs and opportunities to move heavy compute applications from data centers to the front lines, we continuously apply our expertise to redefine the latest high-performance rugged compute solutions with an unmatched level of ruggedization, power, speed, accuracy and customization to meet the evolving needs of our government and industrial customers.”

