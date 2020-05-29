CyrusOne uses the latest Internet Computer Concepts and Asetek technologies for cooling design solutions across campuses to achieve the highest level of sustainability. Its standard cooling design fosters simple deployment and low power usage effectiveness (PUE).

Liquid cooling

Liquid is 4,000 times better than air at storing and transferring this heat emission. However, data centers are generally air-cooled. CyrusOne aims to use these technologies in all their data center builds. The company installs taps for both chilled and warm water deployments, which can be used for in-row cooling, liquid to cabinet, liquid to chip, and immersion.

Kevin Timmons, Chief Technology Officer at CyrusOne, said,

“We’re approaching a new era of computing, AI, and cloud services. We want to ensure our customers have access to a flexible, cost-saving environment to meet their high-performance requirements. We’re excited about the opportunity to leverage ICC’s solution, along with Asetek’s liquid cooling technology to offer the latest features that meet clients’ evolving needs and support new technology that improves our customers’ workload efficiency and drives improved PUE, part of our commitment to improved sustainability.”