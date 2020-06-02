An edge colocation data center provider DartPoints and TMGcore, a provider of two-phase liquid immersion high-powered compute technology, announced their partnership for the design, deployment and operation of high-density compute infrastructure edge facilities. The deployment of TMGcore’s OTTO platform to DartPoints enables compact, high density, low Power Usage Efficiency (PUE) compute infrastructure design for the aggregation and interconnection of networks, content and applications at the edge.

Cutting edge products and solutions

TMGcore OTTO Platform uses two-phase liquid immersion cooling technology with a fully integrated power, cooling, racking, networking and management experience, backed by partnerships with numerous industry leaders. OTTO platform is optimal for distributed deployments due to the comprehensive capabilities offered with a minimal footprint.

Scott Willis, CEO of DartPoints, said,

“As an ally that is looking to deliver enhanced content and application performance capabilities to the markets and customers that need them, DartPoints recognizes the importance of being able to deliver powerful solutions anywhere, as well as the need to be highly efficient in the design of the compute infrastructure we are bringing to each market. TMGcore’s solutions align with these goals, and, in a single compact unit provides high levels of flexibility paired with a complete power and cooling solution. Furthermore, these units are not just the right size, they are modular and scalable to support any power, cooling and density requirement that local networks or large hyperscalers may need in any market they want.”

Colocation data centers of DartPoints are designed with the power and punch of large-scale real estate investments specifically designed to augment and enable content at the edge. According to John David Enright, CEO of TMGcore, the solutions deployed and operated within DartPoints’ edge colocation and data center sites meet the power, cooling, and management needs of local network operators and major content providers infrastructure demand.