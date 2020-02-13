The global data center cooling solutions market will grow at a CAGR of over 11.5%, according to Data Center Cooling Solutions Market Size, Share and Forecast 2019-2026.

The data centers cooling operation consume about half of the total power consumed by the data center. Companies work towards reducing the data center cooling operations’ power consumption for cost efficiency. Cooling is a critical point to prevent equipment damage by heat in data centers. Data Center Cooling Solutions Market Size, Share and Forecast 2019-2026 has been published.

Data storage, cloud computing is the primary dynamics

The report indicates that the global data center cooling solutions market will grow at a CAGR of over 11.5%. An increase in data storage needs and in the adoption of cloud computing are the key factors that affect the global data center cooling solutions market. In addition to this, high humidity levels that restrict the use of natural air for data center cooling is also one of the key factors.

Data centers that use much energy than normal buildings. Therefore, data center companies are working for developing new technics with the use of natural sources. Examples like Microsoft’s undersea data center that decrease the cost of cooling by 90% restrict the cooling solutions market. The global data center market consists of two methods related to the cooling technique.

The liquid-based cooling systems segment will grow

Generally, air conditioners were used for cooling the centers. However, increasing technological advancement and awareness about building greener data centers, it seems to be liquid-based cooling systems that will take over the market. The data shows that the liquid-based cooling systems segment will grow at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.

When we look at the statistics in the report, we see that the IT industry dominated the market in 2018 and will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. In 2018, the room-based cooling system held the major market share in the global data center cooling market. With the growing popularity of rack and row-based cooling system due to technological advancements and their cost-effectiveness, rack and row-based cooling system will post a higher of CAGR of 15% between 2019-2026

North America keeps the largest share for the near future

In the report, the global data center cooling solutions market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and the Middle-East and Africa (MEA). North America holds the largest share of the global data center cooling solutions market, due to the rise in the number of data centers being built in the region. However, the report shows that APAC will take over North America in terms of market share by the end of the forecast period. APAC will post a high CAGR of 15% during the forecast period.

To sum up, major players of the data center cooling solutions market are developing strategies through mergers, acquisitions, and regional expansions. Also, they launch new products to stand out in the competition. We see Airedale Air Conditioning, Climaveneta, Data Aire, Vertiv, Rittal, Schneider Electric, and STULZ. Other key players in the market include AIRSYS Refrigeration Allied Control (BitFury Group), Motivair, CITEC International, Daikin Industries, Delta Power Solutions, Fujitsu, and Green Revolution Cooling as major players in the report.