Many countries are implementing restrictions on travel to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, millions of people have been working from home and educations at the university level is becoming online. Internet infrastructure is at the key point with the increasing demand.

To keep essential infrastructures online

The UK and the US State of California ruled that that data centers are being included in lists of essential infrastructures. The authorities are allowing workers to keep the facilities online. Stay at home order includes bans of non-essential travel for residents and effectively closing of non-essential businesses in California. It is restricted to travel in the six Bay Area states.

California’s Governor, Gavin Newsom said that in the next two months, the virus could infect half the population of California, the most populous state in the US with 40 million residents. According to the restrictions for the six Bay Area counties, the staff of computing services, business infrastructure, communications, and web-based services are required to carry out those duties in compliance with Social Distancing Requirements.

The data center employees are more devoted

There aren’t any formal travel restrictions in the UK but most schools being closed this week. The UK Department of Education has published a list of key workers including health and social care, education and childcare, key public services such as justice system, religious staff, charities and workers delivering key frontline services, food, and other necessary goods, transport. Some schools are being kept open for the children of staff working in these sectors.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the people working from home. The students are attending online courses. And the e-commerce platforms are getting much more essential for daily shopping. For making the internet more stable, and the web platforms available 24/7, the data center employees are much more devoted.

In these hard days, we celebrate all data center workers and appreciate their efforts for us to have a continuous internet usage.