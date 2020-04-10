Datacenter.com, the international carrier-neutral data center-as-a-service company, announced its CEO Jochem Steman’s departure after four years. Steman will leave the company in the coming months after the decision to step down.

One of the founders of the company

Steman had joined in 2016. It is the foundation year of the company. He was one of the founders of datacenter.com. The company didn’t declare any name for the new CEO. Datacenter.com offers customers custom-made services with high capacity colocation based on their power consumption.

Jochem Steman talked about his 4 years in datacenter.com, saying,

“It has been a tremendous privilege to serve as the CEO of Datacenter.com. I’ve been with Datacenter.com since the company was founded and I have hugely enjoyed my time at Datacenter.com and found the work extremely fulfilling and rewarding. I am incredibly proud of the market position we have secured and maintained in a highly competitive landscape. Something which would be next to impossible to achieve without such a talented team working together.” “That said, I do believe it is now time to move on to the next stage of my career, to continue pursuing new challenges. I am confident that I am leaving the company both financially and operationally strong at an extremely exciting time in its development and with a very bright future ahead. I am very confident that Datacenter.com will continue to deliver value for her shareholders and customers alike, while continuing to build momentum.”

The company aims to meet the demand of the growing market for energy-efficient, interconnected and modular colocation facilities. Datacenter.com is one of the members of the European Data Centre Association (EUDCA).