Dell Technologies expands its HPC portfolio with new additions to accelerate high-performance computing and artificial intelligence outcomes.

outcomes. Dell’s new PowerEdge servers are designed in collaboration with Intel and Nvidia and use Smart Cooling technology.

Dell APEX High Performance Computing helps organizations run resource-intensive HPC workloads through an as-a-Service experience.

Dell Technologies is expanding its high performance computing portfolio with a range of new offers, allowing organizations to run resource-intensive HPC workloads. The newly announced technologies and services focus on making HPS capabilities more accessible to businesses to help customers. New members of the portfolio accelerate high performance computing and artificial intelligence outcomes.

New Dell PowerEdge servers

Dell’s new PowerEdge servers focus on enabling organizations to embrace AI and HPC initiatives to generate faster, smarter outcomes. The new members of the product family are designed in collaboration with Intel and Nvidia. The new systems are also using Smart Cooling technology and allow organizations to harness AI for model training, HPC modeling and simulation, core-to-edge inferencing, and data visualization.

PowerEdge XE9680: Dell’s first high-performance 8x GPU server leverages eight NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs or NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPUs, resulting in optimal performance, in an air-cooled design. The server combines two upcoming 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and eight NVIDIA GPUs, to help deliver maximum performance for AI workloads.

PowerEdge XE9640: Next-generation 2U performance optimized 4x GPU PowerEdge server, combining Intel Xeon processors and Intel Data Center GPU Max Series. With fully direct liquid cooling, the system is designed to reduce energy costs with greater rack density.

PowerEdge XE8640: Air-cooled 4U performance optimized 4x GPU server featuring four NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs and NVIDIA NVLink technology, along with two upcoming 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors. Designed to help businesses develop, train and deploy machine learning models to accelerate and automate analysis.

Dell also announced that Dell APEX High Performance Computing enables organizations to run large-scale, compute-intensive HPC workloads delivered as-a-Service with a fully managed, subscription-based experience. APEX High Performance Computing allows customers to choose between solutions designed for life sciences and manufacturing workloads. It comes with everything an organization can need to run HPC workloads, such as the HPC cluster manager, a container orchestrator, a workload manager, and underlying HPC-optimized hardware configurations. The service also allows organizations to meet changing workload requirements and realize faster results with flexible capacity and security. Rajesh Pohani, vice president of portfolio and product management for PowerEdge, HPC, and Core Compute at Dell Technologies said,

« As compute innovation accelerates to keep pace with demand, customers are looking to upgrade their IT environments and harness advanced computing capabilities to speed discovery and insights. New Dell Technologies servers and solutions give businesses of all sizes access to technologies once only accessible for the world’s largest research institutions and government agencies, allowing them to tackle HPC, ease AI adoption and propel their businesses forward. »