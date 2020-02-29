The new Dell EMC PowerEdge XE2420 is a compact, “short depth,” high-performance server designed for space-constrained and challenging operating conditions.

Dell Technologies announces new solutions to help customers adjust to the changing nature of data. The Dell EMC PowerEdge XE2420 provides a low-latency, two-socket system with the flexibility to add up to four accelerators and 92TB of storage per server to handle growing business application demands as well as analytics. It has Network Equipment-Building System certification with extended operating temperature tolerance and an optional filtered bezel for dusty locations. Front-accessible input/output and power provide easy access for field serviceability.

Dell EMC Modular Data Center Micro 415

Smaller Dell EMC Modular Data Center Micro 415 (MDC Micro) offers pre-integrated, enterprise-level data center IT, power, cooling and remote management in a size shorter and narrower than a parking spot. The MDC Micro provides enhanced physical protection for IT equipment at the edge with extreme temperature-resistant enclosures, key lock doors and option for smoke detection and fire suppression.

Dell EMC iDRAC9 Datacenter software

The new Dell Remote Access Controller, iDRAC 9 Datacenter, which is an embedded management technology adds streaming data analytics capabilities critical for understanding edge operations to all Dell EMC PowerEdge servers. iDRAC 9 Datacenter’s remote deployment capability can reduce administrator-attended time by up to 99.1% per server.