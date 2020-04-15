Data Center Inc. (DCI), the privately-owned developer of iCore360 core banking software and related digital technologies, announced the appointment of Dennis Queal to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Different roles at DCI

Dennis Queal has a powerful impact on DCI’s multi-million-dollar industry acquisitions, investments, and also internal corporate restructuring. Mr. Queal had worked at DCI in 2002 as Vice President of Accounting/Finance.

In 2004, as EVP/CFO he was responsible for new oversight of Human Resources and Project Management in addition to accounting/finance, capital budgeting, corporate insurance, facilities, and strategic financial initiatives.

He played important roles as a corporate secretary, treasurer, and advisor to the board of directors. Queal talked about his new position, saying,

“DCI is poised for extraordinary growth. My priority is to provide the leadership to the Company that ensures that we maintain the high level of service our clients are accustomed to during this expansion period and beyond.”