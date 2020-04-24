Digital Colony Management, the digital infrastructure investment platform of Colony Capital, announced that Digital Colony has established Scala Data Centers, a hyper-scale data center platform headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil through the acquisition of assets from UOL Diveo. Meanwhile, Marcos Peigo, currently an Operating Partner at Digital Colony, will become the Chief Executive Officer of Scala.

Ongoing expansion

It is estimated that the transaction values the assets at $300 million to $400 million. The companies had been discussing the deal for about a year. Digital Colony Chief Executive Officer Marc Ganzi said the transaction will be funded partly with equity from Digital Colony’s inaugural fund.

This new data center platform, Scala Data Centers, will be led by former IBM executive Marcos Peigo. Scale Data Centers would be one of the largest of its kind in Brazil and would seek to grow through acquisitions. The company will continue its investment for the adoption of new technologies, IT outsourcing.

Jon Mauck, Managing Director of Digital Colony, talked about the acquisition and new appointment, saying,

“We are thrilled to welcome Marcos to Digital Colony and expand our presence in Latin America. With his proven track record, digital infrastructure expertise, and strong network throughout the region, Marcos is the ideal person to lead Scala and oversee the growth strategy in Latin America. Hyperscale data centers are more in need than ever, and we are confident that Scala, with its high-quality facilities, significant expansion capacity and seasoned management team will provide a superior hyperscale solution. The business is ideally positioned to support the growth of cloud and IT outsourcing across Latin America and meet the demands of our global customers.”

Digital Colony has acquired Highline do Brasil last year. As a part of the expansion, the company has completed the buyout of fiber network owner Zayo Group Holdings Inc. for a total of $14.3 billion.