Digital Realty, a global provider of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions, announced that it has acquired a 49% ownership interest in the Westin Building Exchange in Seattle, Washington. The Westin Building Exchange is the primary interconnection hub for the Pacific Northwest, linking Canada, Alaska, and Asia along the Pacific Rim.

A significant step

The Westin Building Exchange’s story has started in 1980 when four equal partners representing the distinct roles of landowner, builder, financier, and anchor tenant came together to build a 34 story office in Seattle. Now, the building houses over 150 carriers and more than 10,000 cross-connects.

Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein said,

“This investment represents a significant step towards executing on the PlatformDIGITAL roadmap we introduced last November, adding coverage, capacity, and connectivity capabilities to enable our customers’ digital transformation strategies.” “This linchpin asset gives us the opportunity to fully leverage our robust business infrastructure and open up a full suite of enterprise IT solutions to our global customer base. This transaction further strengthens our interconnection platform and demonstrates our commitment to accelerating digital business on PlatformDIGITAL.”

With Digital Realty’s investment in the Westin Building, customers will have new possibilities to scale digital transformation by removing data gravity barriers. It is expected that the transaction customary will be closed in the first half of 2020.