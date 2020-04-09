Digital Realty has a global ecosystem, including 267 data centers in 20 countries. Now, Digital Realty’s third data center in Singapore is officially powered on. The facility is on the northeast side of the island state at Loyang Drive. Singapore is an important hub providing access to the world’s fastest-growing region. In the next 30 years, it is estimated that this hub will be a $10 trillion economy, accounting for 45% of the estimated world population.

One of the most efficient data centers in Singapore

The facility, named Digital Loyang II (SIN12), offers 50MW of critical power capacity to significantly extend the company’s presence in Singapore. It is very near the Digital Realty’s other data center, Digital Loyang (SIN11). This makes it trivial to link the two facilities with diverse high-count fiber.

Digital Realty CEO Bill Stein said,

“The development of our third data center in Singapore underscores our long-term commitment to supporting the country’s digital economy as well as its fast-growing fintech industry, and to help keep critical industries functioning.”

SIN12 has a Platinum certification under the BCA Green Mark building assessment system thanks to its highly energy-efficient operation with limited water usage and environmental impact. It uses indirect evaporative cooling, which reduces the energy required for cooling.

Digital Realty said that at least three customers have already signed up for SIN12. The company is targeting major Singaporean multinational banking and financial services corporation, a global industry leader in digital banking, fintech, and sustainability, a leading global cloud provider.