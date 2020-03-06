Digital Realty and Development Economics predict rapid growth in Dublin’s technology ecosystem by making a new study called “Digital Capitals Index: Dublin”. The new Clonshaugh facility aims to meet this growing technology demand in Dublin. The company announced the new Clonshaugh facility which represents a €70 million investment.

AI, IoT, Blockchain and 5G will drive technologic growth

This study indicates that innovative technologies will deliver to the city’s economy over the next decade through new jobs, businesses, industries, and efficiencies in public services. It is estimated that Dublin will climb four places higher and will rank 35th out of the 60 digital cities studied by 2029. Particularly, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain and 5G are the innovative technologies that will drive technology in Dublin. Je Tapley, EMEA Managing Director, Digital Realty said:

“Over the past few years, Dublin has firmly cemented itself as the data centre capital of Europe. We believe, and as our new research indicates, Dublin is on the cusp of a technology revolution that could drive substantial economic growth for the city for years to come. Our investment in Clonshaugh comes as a direct result of the increased need of businesses to ensure they’re investing in secure digital infrastructure that’s both exible and adaptable. Businesses can rely on our secure platform to connect to and deliver the critical technology they need to succeed, from AI to IoT, from one city and country to anywhere in the world in order to efficiently scale and grow.”

Digital Realty’s PlatformDIGITAL enables customers to connect their entire digital ecosystem together with one data center provider.