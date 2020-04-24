Digital Realty, a global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, has signed a new 7.5-year power and renewable energy credit agreement with Citi, as a part of its long-term renewable energy strategy.

Renewable energy across the region

The deal will supply approximately 30% of the company’s power needs in this market. By taking over 260,000 megawatt-hours of renewable energy annually, Digital Realty will provide power to its 13 data centers in the Dallas, Texas area.

Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein said,

“We’re dedicated to supporting our customers with sustainable, highly resilient facilities that leverage renewable energy and other energy-efficient technologies. We’re proud to be partnering with Citi, a proven leader in sustainable financing, to bring clean, renewable energy to our customers and we look forward to furthering our sustainability strategies with customers across the region and around the world.”

This is an important step for Digital Realty to extend sustainability initiatives across its global portfolio. At the beginning of April, Digital Realty was named a 2020 Energy Star Partner of the Year by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. In 2019, Digital Realty certified an industry-leading 29 data centers under the ENERGY STAR Program.

For a low-carbon economy

Roxana Popovici, a Managing Director responsible for renewable power transactions at Citi, said,

“As more companies like Digital Realty invest in renewable energy, we’ve committed to supporting them in their environmental endeavors as part of our efforts to accelerate the global transition to a low-carbon economy. This agreement represents an important step in powering Texas data centers with renewable energy and we’re excited to be supporting the effort.”

Under its long-term renewable energy strategy, Digital Realty started to support its data centers in Ashburn, Virginia with an additional 50 megawatts of renewables. In addition to this, the company signed a green tariff agreement with Portland General Electric for its new development project in Hillsboro, Oregon.

This contract will supply approximately 120,000 megawatt-hours annually. The company plans to start renewable energy from the Texas project in June 2021.