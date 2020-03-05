Domo has expanded its infrastructure in North America and started running a new data center on Amazon Web Services (AWS) in Canada.

Domo, provider of the Domo Business Cloud, announced its expansion into North America with the new data center in Canada. This new Domo data center in Canada provides localized support to Canadian customers from coast to coast. The Domo Business Cloud makes data spread across different platforms by giving companies BI leverage at cloud scale in record time. It also enables the consolidation of data for the usage of teams.

Regional support and data governance

“Our customers trust us with one of their most valuable assets in the cloud era: their data. Our latest data center expansion ensures customers doing business from Canada can continue to move at record speed, knowing their data is being managed with the unique security, privacy and compliance requirements of that region,”

said Daren Thayne, chief technology officer at Domo.

In addition to supporting global customers with worldwide operations, now Domo will also support customers in that region.

Alex Chepovetsky, President of Havas Canada, talked about Domo’s new data center, saying,

“Domo has long been a great partner and this new data center reflects its confidence in the growth in the Canadian market. With a new data center in Canada, we can spend less time ensuring data residency compliance and more time focusing on how to use data to drive our clients’ business forward.