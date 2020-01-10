Equinix, the global interconnection and data center company, acquired three data centers from Axtel S.A.B. de C.V. that serve the Mexico City and Monterrey metro areas of Mexico.

The US$175 million all-cash transactions bring Equinix’s industry-leading data center and interconnection services to two new metros, as businesses increasingly seek to move their IT operations and latency-sensitive data to the digital edge, closer to where content is created and consumed.

Enriching its ecosystem of nearly 10,000 customers

This expansion, when combined with previous Equinix acquisitions of key regional traffic hubs in Dallas (Infomart) and Miami (NAP of the Americas), will further strengthen Equinix’s global platform by increasing interconnection between North, Central, and South America. It will support the important role Equinix plays in helping companies evolve from traditional businesses to digital businesses by globally interconnecting the people, locations, cloud services, and data that are critical to their operations.

Jon Lin, President, Americas of Equinix said about these acquisitions:

“The addition of these three facilities in two strategic technology metros in Mexico will enable current and future customers to operate on an expanded global interconnection platform to process, store and distribute larger volumes of latency-sensitive data and applications at the digital edge, closer to end users and local markets. It will also enable Equinix to enrich its ecosystem of nearly 10,000 customers that come to Equinix to directly connect to each other within a secure, private and proximate environment.”

The three data centers will add approximately 115,000 square feet of colocation space to the Equinix International Business Exchange (IBX) data center portfolio. With this acquisition, Equinix will be one of the largest network-neutral data center operators in Mexico. Including current expansion projects, Equinix has invested more than $500 million in its Latin American operations including Brazil, Colombia and now Mexico.

