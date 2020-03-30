All Equinix IBX locations worldwide are operational, but the company is taking action to protect the health and safety of its customers, partners, and employees. Therefore, Equinix has shut down its data centers to the public in France, Germany, Italy, and Spain as a protective measure amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Moving to an appointment-only protocol

According to the announcement in the FAQ section, Equinix’s remaining IBX data centers, except those in Asia-Pacific, will be moving to an appointment-only protocol from March 25 until further notice. The company stated:

“Our on-site IBX staff will continue to serve all customers through the execution of tickets of Smart Hands, Trouble, Cross Connects, and Inbound/Outbound Shipments. However, we ask that customers try to limit their requests to critical work only. For business-critical requests that would normally entail a customer site visit, we will evaluate fee waivers for our Smart Hands service on a case-by-case basis.”

Although IBX warehouse facilities globally will be closed for all customer access, Equinix will continue to accept shipments at all IBXs. It will waive fees to deliver the shipments to customer cages or transitional space within the facility.