Equinix, the global interconnection and data center company, opened its fourth International Business Exchange data center in Melbourne, Australia.

Equinix announced its expansion with its fourth International Business Exchange data center known as ME2, in Melbourne, Australia. The new facility aims to meet Melbourne’s local customers’ interconnection needs. While this data center supports Melbourne’s smart city innovation, it will respond flexibly to new customer requirements and deploy the controls needed for security and compliance.

8,190 square meters of colocation space

The ME2 IBX is in Melbourne’s Fishermans Bend region, which is expected to reach around 80,000 residents and provide employment for up to 80,000 people in 30 years with Australia’s largest urban renewal project. ME2 IBX is a US$77.5 million project. After the project has been completed, it will have a capacity of more than 88,000 square feet (8,190 square meters) of colocation space that offers a wide range of interconnection options, including Equinix Cloud.

or instance, the Salvation Army moved its key infrastructure to Equinix in Melbourne. Equinix’s Melbourne data center campus will serve by embracing cloud applications from more than 80 cloud and IT service providers. It will provide connectivity to a broad range of more than 50 network service providers.

Equinix has created a mature ecosystem

From a technical point of view, according to the announcement, located adjacent to the ME1 IBX with a secure pedestrian footbridge between the buildings, the ME2 IBX will benefit customers expanding from ME1 to ME2 with a single security ingress point. In addition to this, the ME2 IBX benefits from Equinix Metro Connect connectivity to the ME4 IBX in Derrimut.

With the addition of this investment, Equinix has created a mature ecosystem with more than 220 customers across multiple industries since 2015 in Melbourne. The company has a national footprint of 17 data centers across Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, Canberra, Adelaide, and Brisbane, with four in Melbourne.