Equinix has opened its fourth data center in Singapore, offering 4,217 square meters of colocation space, enough for 1,400 cabinets. When fully built-up, it will serve with 4,000 cabinets on 12,279 square meters of colocation space.

To provide a future-proof cloud to customers in Singapore

This data center called SG4 is located in a country where interconnection bandwidth–direct and private data exchange between organizations. Yee May Leong, the managing director of Equinix South Asia, said.

“As Singapore forges ahead to advance its vision of becoming a leading digital economy and smart nation, we are confident that Equinix will provide the requisite support required for enterprises and the nation to continually embrace digital transformation and reinvent itself to remain globally competitive,”

SG4 that will be directly connected to SG1, SG2 and SG3 via dark fiber will provide customers to access a broad range of network services from more than 210 global networks and more than 190 clouds and IT service providers.

Satishchandra Doreswamy, VP and global head of cloud infrastructure at TCS said:

“TCS has been helping customers accelerate their digital transformation journeys using our Enterprise Cloud Platform as a flexible, hybrid cloud infrastructure layer that will support their future growth. We have been able to offer ECP to customers across the world, including in Asia Pacific, leveraging our strategic partnership with Equinix. We believe that the new SG4 will further strengthen our ability to provide a future-proof cloud to customers in Singapore and across the region.”

Equinix has a strategic partnership with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Under this partnership, when fully built-up, TCS will provide private and hybrid cloud services to customers in the region and globally by leveraging the connectivity of Equinix SG4.