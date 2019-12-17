Facebook expands the size of Eagle Mountain Data Center in Utah that has been constructing since May 2018.

Facebook’s Eagle Mountain Data Center will be growing by more than 500,0000 square feet to form a nearly 1.5 million-square-foot campus. Construction on the data center began in May 2018, and they have poured over 41,000 yards of structural concrete and incorporated over 7,000 tons of steel. This expansion of the Utah Data Center will represent an investment of more than $1 billion.

More than 450 MWs of new solar energy in Utah

The Eagle Mountain facility will be LEED Certified Gold once it’s operational. With its sustainable design and construction, it focuses on energy and water conservation, responsible material sourcing, and waste reduction. According to Facebook announcement, the company has contracted for more than 450 MWs of new solar energy in Utah, which will support our operations in the region and will provide the Eagle Mountain Data Center with 100% renewable energy.

Even before the expansion, the Eagle Mountain Data Center was the largest to land in the Beehive State. Facebook plans to complete its construction by 2020. The company spends at least $100 million to expand the city’s infrastructure to accommodate the project since May 2018.

Source: 1

Stay tuned for up-to-date Data Center News.