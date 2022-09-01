Folio’s multi-layer disc capacity is expected to start at 10TB per cartridge, 1 TB per disc, which will be available in 2024.

While the acquisition price for standard HDD solutions is approximately $25 per TB, it is expected to be less than $5 per TB for Folio’s solution.

The new enterprise-grade solution is also expected to provide 80% power savings over traditional hard disks.

Folio Photonics announced that the company achieved a breakthrough in multi-layer optical storage disc technology by leveraging patented advancements in materials science. The company unveiled the first enterprise-grade optical storage discs with dynamic multi-layer write/read capabilities. It will enable the development of low-cost and high-capacity disc storage in a near future.

Sustainability and cost benefits

With the new solution, Folio photonics aims to eliminate today’s enterprise storage technologies, which can be considered inefficient in cybersecurity, sustainability, and cost. The company also stated that data centers are major contributors to energy and water usage along with CO2 emissions. Folio’s new achievement proves the feasibility of its materials, manufacturing, and optics and shifts the company from research to product development.

Folio’s new solution is expected to provide 10 TB of storage per cartridge, which means 1 TB per disc. The company also aims to achieve multi-TB capacities with the additional layers, due to its easily scalable polymer co-extrusion process as well as significant increases in capacity per layer. The new availability of the new technology is targeted for 2024.

Folio Photonic’s active archive storage will provide random access to archives and unlike HDDs, it offers a lower acquisition price. While it is approximately $25 per TB for HDDs, it will be less than $5 per TB for Folio. It will also provide 80% power savings over HDDs and it is not vulnerable to electromagnetic pulse attacks. Steven Santamaria, CEO of Folio Photonics said,

« Our talented engineering team, under the leadership of founder and CIO Dr. Kenneth Singer, has pioneered a fresh approach to optical storage that overcomes historical constraints and puts unheard of cost, cybersecurity, and sustainability benefits within reach. With these advantages, Folio Photonics is poised to reshape the trajectory of archive storage. »