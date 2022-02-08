Broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions provider, Fortinet unveiled its latest Next-Generation Firewall, the FortiGate 3000F. The latest solution is powered by the company’s purpose-built NP7 and CP9 security processing units. The FortiGate 3000F allows organizations to build hybrid IT architectures that accelerate digital innovation and growth. FortiGate 3000F comes with built-in network and security convergence, dynamic network segmentation, automation, and natively integrated Zero Trust Network Access capabilities.

Integrated Zero Trust Network Access

FortiGate 3000F enables ultra-scalable, security-driven networks that converge networking and security without performance issues. It also offers high performance with Security Compute Ratings of up to 6x greater connections than other offerings. FortiGate 3000F helps secure the data center and hybrid IT architectures in the following ways:

Scalability: FortiGate 3000F continues to deliver the most scalability in the industry via purpose-built Fortinet SPUs, including the NP7 and CP9. These are engineered to radically increase the speed, scale, performance, efficiency, and value of Fortinet solutions while greatly improving user experience, reducing footprint, and lowering power requirements.

Advanced Networking and Explicit Application Control: FortiGate NGFWs come with a natively integrated ZTNA access proxy to allow users to access applications and resources from anywhere, at any time, with constant authentication while building and maintaining effective compliance and security controls. FortiGate NGFWs seamlessly converge and accelerate networking and security and offers industry-leading routing capabilities to peer with multiple providers on the WAN (Wide Area Network) side, and interconnect with a wide array of vendors on the LAN (Local Area Network) side.

Enterprise-Grade Security: With over 565,000 customers, industry-leading Fortinet solutions seamlessly weave networking, security, and essential AI /ML-powered FortiGuard services into a single platform, enabling IT teams to effectively manage internal and external threats, prevent lateral spread and ransomware , and avoid business disruptions and brand damage. FortiGate is the only NGFW in the industry that offers advanced content policies like video filtering to mainstream services like YouTube, Vimeo, and Dailymotion. Enterprises can build flexible policies to allow one or many categories as well as stringent network security controls that can allow or block up to the channel level.

Automate and Simplify: The Fortinet Fabric Management Center provides single-pane-of-glass management, automation, and orchestration across the Security Fabric, including support for over 470 ecosystem partners, to simplify enterprise-wide workflows. Its open API approach and cross-environment connectors also help simplify and ensure consistent security posture and enforcement across multi-cloud environments.

John Maddison, EVP of products and CMO at Fortinet said,

« Hybrid compute will be around for the foreseeable future. The FortiGate 3000F, powered by Fortinet NP7 and CP9 security processing units, continues to move the performance bar forward, but just as importantly adds more converged networking and cybersecurity applications to the traditional network firewall. These applications include SD-WAN central hub, SSL inspection, and zero trust network access proxy. We believe that it’s because of these innovations that Fortinet has ranked #1 for three consecutive years in the Enterprise Data Center Use Case in the Gartner Critical Capabilities report for Network Firewalls. »

