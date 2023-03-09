Gigabyte has announced its portfolio of products ready to support the new AMD EPYC 9004 Series Processors in the first wave of Gigabyte solutions that will target a wide range of demanding workloads that include GPU-centric, high-density, edge, and general computing.

Higher performance, better efficiency

The path to AMD’s 5nm ‘Zen 4’ architecture was paved with many successful generations of EPYC innovations and chiplet designs, and AMD EPYC 9004 Series processors continue this progression. Adding a host of new features to target a wide range of workloads, the new family of EPYC processors will deliver even better CPU performance and performance per watt, and do so on a platform with 2x the throughput of PCIe 4.0 lanes that also has support for 50% more memory channels. For this new platform, Gigabyte has products ready to get the most out of EPYC CPU-based systems that support fast PCIe Gen5 accelerators and Gen5 NVMe drives, in addition to supporting high-performant DDR5 memory.

So far, Gigabyte has released twenty-two new servers and motherboards to support the new AMD “Zen 4” architecture. Both single-socket and dual-socket options are available to handle big data and digital transformation. The ongoing collaboration between Gigabyte and AMD has allowed for a comprehensive portfolio of computing solutions that are ready for the market.

The new hardware

G293-Z41-AAP1: The world’s most compact GPU computing system

Following the worldwide popularity and record sales result of its predecessor G292-Z44, the G293-Z41 model inherits the same product features and adds more system memory capacity (up from 16 DIMM slots to 24 slots at a higher speed of 4800MHz). Based on customer feedback and end-user experience, the G293-Z41 system components have also been optimized to raise performance endurance to the next level. The onboard dual CPU sockets support up to 240W TDP (96 cores per socket), the GPU trays for up to 8 GPU cards, two expansion slots for any of the latest high-speed network card options, and two 3000W 80+ Titanium redundant power supply units. G293-Z41 is ideal for use cases in which GPU-centric computation is required and space-wattage density is critical.

H273-Z82-AAW1: 8-CPU HCI system with 400W CPU TDP support

In its 2U 4-node space where each node can operate and be managed independently, H273-Z82 supports up to 8 CPU units with each at the highest 400W TDP from the AMD EPYC 9004 Series. The high CPU TDP support comes from GIGABYTE’s decades of experience in system thermal design and optimization so that even using air cooling the CPU can perform to its maximum level. With an increased system memory capacity (up from 16 DIMM slots to 24 slots at a higher speed of 4800MHz), two expansion slots for high-speed network card options, and three onboard storage bays (one for M.2, two for U.2 NVMe or 2.5″ SATA), H273-Z82 offers next-gen computing performance for use cases in HPC, SDS, virtualization, render farm, and Content Distribution.

R163-Z32-AAC1 & R283-Z92-AAE1: Highly configurable storage server solutions

While R163-Z32 is a 1U single-CPU platform and R283-Z92 a 2U dual-CPU platform, both models can be configured with different combinations of SATA/SAS and NVMe storage bays with regard to the intended use cases. In the case of NVMeoF on a high-speed network, R163-Z32 can run 12 NVMe drives with a single CPU which benefits from the AMD high-core-count design to support a large number of user instances and volume partitioning, whereas R283-Z92 adds more bandwidth and IOPS performance with dual CPU sockets and more network cards. For use cases in which cost and performance must be balanced, both R163-Z32 and R283-Z92 can be configured to install more SATA capacity drives and fewer NVMe drives as the cache tier. The design modularity allows for a more granular selection of hardware for any storage architecture.