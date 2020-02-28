The global data center market will grow at a CAGR of over 2% during the period 2019-2025, according to the Data Center Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2020 – 2025.

The Data Center Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2020 – 2025 has released. The report has segmentations including IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, cooling techniques, liquid cooling techniques, general construction, tier standards, and geography.

Investments to colocation projects

Colocation service providers, cloud/hyper-scale service providers, and telecommunication service providers are investing in the data center market. Thanks to technological developments across industries, the demand for colocation and managed service is growing in the global data center market. There are over 300 colocation projects. Generally, several firms in developed countries are moving to colocation data centers for operating hybrid infrastructure services.

Particularly, in the US region, the report shows that colocation service providers are making substantial contributions to hyper-scale data center projects. In APAC, it is estimated that China, Australia, Hong Kong, and India will be the major destination for colocation investment during the forecast period. The availability of tax incentives, renewable energy sources, and reliable electricity supply are the important factors that affect the data center market.

The demand for servers

While the average number of virtual machines per physical server is likely to increase, the demand for servers with multicore processors and memory will also grow. The adoption of lithium-ion batteries has a rise during the forecast period; however, the fall of their price continues. It is expected that the contribution from colocation providers will be high in terms of lithium-ion UPS solutions.

Data centers in Southeast Asia, China, India, Australia, the Middle East, and Africa are likely to use chilled water systems or a combination of both air and water-based cooling techniques. Most of the under-developed projects across the globe are belong to the Tier III category. However, it is expected that the investment in Tier IV facilities will grow across the globe.

.