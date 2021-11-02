Lithium-ion power system producer, Green Cubes Technology introduces its Guardian family of Lithium-ion Battery Backup Units. The new product family is targeted at rack-mount installations designed for the telecom and data center industries.

Designed for 19” or 23” cabinets

Green Cubes’ new product family includes three different sizes, ranging from 2 Rack Unit (RU) to 4 RU heights, fit in both 19” or 23” cabinets, and support capacity ranges from 105 Ahr to 175 Ahr. The batteries provide a nominal 48 Volts output. The Guardian family will both charge and discharge up to 100 Amps.

Each battery also includes an integrated Battery Management System, charging electronics, and proprietary Energy Balancing Technology that allows active current control, load sharing, and State of Charge balancing across connected units. The new devices also have active thermal management and feature either Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt and Lithium Iron Phosphate chemistries to accommodate multiple applications. Jeffrey VanZwol, Chief Marketing Officer of Green Cubes said,

“Telecom service providers and data center operators supporting mission critical IT infrastructure demand batteries that perform reliably when grid power fails. The Guardian Lithium-ion batteries provide exceptional cycle and calendar life, simplify installation, eliminate the need for maintenance, and lower the total cost ownership of a typical battery backup installation.”

